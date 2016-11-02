Asamoah Gyan: Black Stars captain to miss Egypt clash

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan might not be available when his side face Egypt in a crucial World Cup qualifier in Alexandria on 13 November after picking up an injury during a training session with his Dubai-based club Al Ahli, according to an Emirati report.

The 30-year-old sustained the injury on Tuesday, one day before Al Ahli thrashed Hatta 6-0 in the UAE league.

"It will be very hard to participate in Ghana's encounter against Egypt on the 13th of November in the World Cup Qualifiers," Gyan was quoted as telling UAE news website 24.

"I will undergo tests tomorrow … to find out the extent of my injury and the duration of my time out."

He scored a double in Ghana's 6-1 drubbing of Egypt in the first leg of a World Cup qualifying playoff in 2013, which was held in Kumasi.

Egypt could only claim a 2-1 win in the second leg as the Black Stars qualified for the 2014 Brazil finals at the expense of the Pharaohs, who have not reached the football's most prestigious tournament since 1990.

Ghana manager Avram Grant has not yet named his squad to face Egypt although his counterpart Hector Cuper has called up 23 players for the encounter.

Egypt host Ghana on the 13th of November at Alexandria's Borg El-Arab Stadium with a record-high 75,000 spectators allowed to attend, a number unmatched since the Port Said massacre over 4 years ago.

