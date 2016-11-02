2018 World Cup: Egypt ambassador to Ghana vows Pharaohs will dismantle Black Stars in crucial qualifier

Egypt Ambassador to Ghana Mohammed Heider has vowed his country will edge Ghana in their highly anticipated 2018 World Cup qualifier on November 13.

The diplomat believes it's time for the seven-time African champions to qualify to the global showpiece at the expense of the West Africans.

The Pharaohs missed out on qualification to the World Cup in Brazil in 2014 after losing 7-2 on aggregate to the Black Stars.

And the Egyptian ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Mohammed Heider, says his country hold the aces ahead of the meeting of the two sides at the Borg El Arab stadium in Alexandria on November 13.

"It is unfortunate that Ghana and Egypt will have to meet in the same Group. Two quality teams in the continent to clash in a World Cup qualifying Group is hurting. This is not the best. But that is how it is. One team will have to fight to make it to the World Cup. I hope it will be Egypt, But I will be equally happy if it will be Ghana. It depends on who deserves to be there because whoever that qualifies will be a good representative for Africa," he told Starr FM's Henry Asante Twum in an extensive interview

"I don't have any problem with it at all. It's unfortunate that Ghana must play Egypt again. It's just a coincidence.

"It's better to beat Ghana twice than beating somebody else. Our target is to beat Ghana in November and beat them again in Gabon at the Cup of Nations. We are determined to do that.

"And I think we have what it takes to conquer Ghana in the two games."

