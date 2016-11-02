Rising Ghanaian starlet Richard Donkoh secures promotion with Swedish lower side Osters FC

Highly-rated Ghanaian midfielder Richard Donkoh has secured promotion to the Swedish Superettan with Osters FC as they recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Prespa Birlik.

The budding Ghanaian, who has been a consistent performer for the lower division side, lasted 83 minutes as they coasted to the narrow win which secured the side's qualification to the Swedish second-tier.

It's a massive feat for the 20-year-old, who has continuously weaved magic for Osters since he joined from BK Hacken.

Osters will play their final league game at Landskrona knowing qualification to the Swedish second-tier league next season has been secured.

Donkoh scored two goals in 18 appearances for the side.

The hugely-talented youngster has been key for Osters this season and will look into the future with high hopes.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com