Black Stars: GFA asks Kevin-Prince Boateng to apologise

Wilfred Osei Palmer , a member of the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), who doubles as the vice chairman of the Black Stars says Kevin-Prince Boateng can only be handed a call-up after he has satisfied all the procedures required to clear him.

The 29-year-old and Sulley Muntari were both suspended from the Black Stars by the GFA and subsequently banned by the Commission of Inquiry into the Brazil 2014 FIFA World for indiscipline acts during the Mundial.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has since 2014 stayed away from the Black Stars, but after a sensational start to his La Liga career with Las Palmas, he has expressed his desire to participate in a third World Cup and has therefore opened the door for a return to the team

Responding to this, Osei Palmer who is a leading member of the Ghana FA has indicated that the former AC Milan striker can only be invited to the team after he has been cleared.

'He can't wake up and just say that I want to play for the Black Stars, then we hand him a call-up,' the Executive Committee member told Pulse Sports

'There are procedures he needs to follow before he can be considered. Disciplinary actions were taken against him and so far us we are concerned, he has not even apologised,'

Kevin-Prince Boateng has played in two FIFA World Cups- 2010 and 2014.

