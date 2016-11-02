Egypt FA insist there will be no special security measures ahead of Ghana cracker



The Egyptian FA insist there will be no special security measures despite mounting reports suggesting ultra fans are plotting to attack Ghana's Israeli coach Avram Grant ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier between the two African giants on November 13.

Circling media reports claimed this week a group of vicious fans were planning to attack the former Chelsea manager who is an Israeli.

According to sources in the North African country, the Egyptian football regulatory body has received hateful messages from fans who are planning to attack the former Chelsea manager.

The angry fans, who hold a distaste for Israel nationals due to ages old rivalry between Arabic and Israeli people, are asking the Egyptian authorities to block Avram Grant from entering the country.

But the Egyptian FA has denied the reports as false, insisting there will no special security measures at the Borg El Arab stadium in Alexandria.

'Ghana is a normal team just like any other opponent that visits Egypt, the security measures will not see any change,' Egypt FA executive director Tharwat Sweilam told DMC Sports TV.

'We don't care about the nationality of their manager or any other thing, we know well the capabilities of our security forces and their ability to guard any national team. We don't want to dispel our concentration, we know well they [Ghana] are attempting to do so but we don't want to keep reiterating these statements in the media.'

'The most important thing for us is winning against Ghana in order to move closer towards World Cup qualification,' he concluded.

Egypt was the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel, in 1979, but anti-Israeli sentiments have been rife since former president Hosni Mubarak was toppled by a popular revolt in 2011.

