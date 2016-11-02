Hearts of Oak board member Barima Atuahene claims GOIL wants to withdraw sponsorship

National Chapters Committee Chairman of Hearts of Oak Barima Atuahene claims GOIL wants to withdraw their sponsorship with the club.

The board member claims the country's leading oil marketing firm are unhappy with the club's inability to pay salaries of players.

Players are owed three months salaries and that has delayed their pre season training.

''The sponsorship is to pay the salaries of Accra Hearts of Oak players. Ask why they have gone for the money but the salaries not paid. GOIL is threatening to withdraw their sponsorship,'' he told Kumasi Nhyira FM

GOIL signed a GH¢ 40,000-a-month sponsorship deal with the Phobians this June for one year.

