Decision to call Kevin-Prince Boateng is beyond me - George Afriyie

Black Stars management committee chairman, George Afriyie, has categorically stated that the decision to call Kevin-Prince Boateng to the team is way beyond him.

The Las Palmas attacking midfielder has made known his desire to return to the national team after a two year stay away from the team.

This decision comes at a time where Ghana are preparing for a crunch World Cup qualifier against Egypt in what could make or break the Stars’ chances.

And despite his show of interest, Afriyie believes issues will need to be clarified before he gets the call.

"Once the player is suspended, I don’t see how a player can be called up under football structure," he told Asempa Sports.

"If a player begs, it is very important because once we agree he did nothing, we can move on."

"The choice to call him is a management decision. It is solely not my decision. I may or may not like him in the team but it is not down to me."

"No one is doubting the fact Kevin is playing well. When you give a job to the coach, you can make recommendations but the final decision lies with the coach."

Avram Grant is expected to name his squad for the Egypt tie in the coming days.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Kweku Arhin