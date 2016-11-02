Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Kevin-Prince Boateng: Mixed feelings meet possible return of 'Prodigal Son'

Kevin-Prince Boateng 's sudden openness to a Ghana return has sparked a polarized avalanche of emotional opinions and analysis from Ghanaians on social media.

The 31 year old admitted in an interview this week that he 'can't say no' to a third World Cup, in response to whether he would consider a return to Ghana's national team.

Boateng was sent home from Ghana's camp at the World Cup in Brazil after being charged with verbal misconduct; he allegedly rained insults on then Ghana coach James Kwesi Appiah.

In a poll run by Pulse Sports on Twitter, 45% of voters voted 'No' to his return, while 32% voted 'Yes'. In the wake of the widespread apathy that has gripped support for the Black Stars following the disgraceful events of the 2014 World Cup, it was unsurprising to see 23% of voters saying they could care less about it all.

However, in a similar poll on Facebook, the opinion differed: 77% of voters agreed that Boateng's return would be good for the team, while 14% voted against his return. Interestingly, a meagre 7% said they did not care.

The comments were similarly mixed too.

Kevin-Prince Boateng

Where the majority decides, that is what should prevail.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
