Today In History: Kotoko win 14-0 in pres-season

On 2nd November, 2014, Ghana champions Asante Kotoko underlined their supremacy in the local scene after brushing aside third-tier side Saboba Chereponi Celtic 14-0 in a pre-season friendly at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

In a one-sided game, returnee and goal machine Ahmed 'Simba' Toure sent a strong signal to opposing defenders ahead of the new season after recording a quadruple of goals while experience midfielder Jordan Opoku scored a hat-trick.

Captain Michael Akuffo, Prince Boateng and new recruit Moro Mohammed all scored two goals apiece while former Berekum Chelsea striker added another to wrap up an impressive display by the royal club ahead of the their international friendly against Tanda FC from neighbouring Ivory Coast.

