Hearts set to complete signing of Ebusua Dwarfs striker Bright Lukeman



Hearts are set to complete the signing of in-demand Ebusua Dwarfs striker Bright Lukeman.

According to multiple sources, the Phobians have renewed their interest in the attacker who scored six goals for the Mysterious side last season.

The striker has reportedly agreed personal terms with the club and will sign pending the passing of a mandatory medical.

The Club have already completed deals with Ivorian defender Ousmane Doumbia as well as Henry Lamptey from division one side Danbort FC.

