Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 2 November 2016 16:40 CET

Hearts set to complete signing of Ebusua Dwarfs striker Bright Lukeman


Hearts are set to complete the signing of in-demand Ebusua Dwarfs striker Bright Lukeman.

According to multiple sources, the Phobians have renewed their interest in the attacker who scored six goals for the Mysterious side last season.

The striker has reportedly agreed personal terms with the club and will sign pending the passing of a mandatory medical.

The Club have already completed deals with Ivorian defender Ousmane Doumbia as well as Henry Lamptey from division one side Danbort FC.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Some people feel the rain while others just get wet
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img