Ghana star Christian Atsu wants to score more goals for Championship leaders Newcastle United



Ghana winger Christian Atsu wants to score more goals for English Championship leaders Newcastle United.

Atsu, 24, has scored once in two starts for the Magpies with several substitute appearances.

And the Ghana international, who hit the woodwork twice during the 6-0 demolition of Preston North End in the EFL Cup, wants to score more.

'I want to score goals,' said the 24-year-old. 'I want to help the team in any way. I just want to be a better player in each and every aspect.

'I can't continue missing chances like that. I need to work harder. I was very frustrated I didn't score, but I was very happy we won. I want to add more goals to my game. I want to improve in every area.'

