EXCLUSIVE: Former Super Eagles Assistant coach Loscuito wants Hearts of Oak coaching job

Former deputy coach of Nigeria Super Eagles Jean-Francois Loscuito wants to become the next coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Loscuito was an assistant coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria under Sunday Oliseh who was the chief coach before resigning in February 2016.

The Belgian who recently took the Nigerian Football Federation to FIFA's Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) claiming he's been owed five months' salaries and outstanding match bonuses since September 2015 wants to transform the ailing Phobian side that has been struggling without a substantive coach following the exit of Japanese trainer Kenichi Yatsuhashi.

The troubled 2000 CAF Champions League winners have been without a head coach for close to five months and have recently been hit another blow following the resignation of acting head coach and deputy coach Yaw Preko.

The former Ghana Premier League champions are in the market searching for a coach to handle the team for the upcoming season and it looks like Loscuito may be considered.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

