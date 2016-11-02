Charles Osei Asibey Gets AAF Appointment

The Africa Arm Wrestling Federation (AAF) has appointed president of the Ghana Arm wrestling Federation (GAF), Charles Osei Asibey unto its governing board.

The appointment comes months after Mr. Osei Asibey officially assumed the leadership of the sports in Ghana.

He thus becomes the first Ghanaian to serve at the apex of the sport on the continent, after leading the country to join the Morocco-based Federation, becoming the 9th country to officially have an association for the discipline.

A renowned sports journalist and commentator, Charles Osei Asibey is expected to influence decisions at the continental body with his decades of experience in sports administration.

The Ghana Arm wrestling Federation was formed early this year after an idea originally mooted by Mr. Osei Asibey, was inaugurated by the National Sports Authority and issued with license as a legally recognized and constituted Federation in September. The Federation has also been granted membership of the World Arm wrestling Federation (WAF).

Former General Manager of Happy FM and a morning show host for over a decade and half, Mr. Osei Asibey comes to his new role with 22years experience in the media and sports administration and is expected to help grow and promote the sport on the continent.

“I am humbled by this development and I hope to give of my best to Arm wrestling in Africa”, a delighted Mr. Osei Asibey told journalists.

Charles Osei Asibey is an executive member of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).