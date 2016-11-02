Laryea Kingston backs Avram Grant despite sack calls

Former Black Stars midfielder, Laryea Kingston, has backed Black Stars Avram Grant to do a decent job for the country despite calls asking for his head.

There have been calls for the exit of Black Stars coach Avram Grant following the team's recent slump in form.

Many are of the view that the Israeli trainer has lost his mojo and has nothing to offer Ghana after consistently calling the same set of players for Ghana time and again.

But former Black Stars player Laryea Kingston thinks otherwise.

“I will not advice we sack coach Avram Grant because he has some few months on his contract and we must allow it to end, or else be prepared to pay a compensation to him.”

“For this reason I wish he would be allowed to complete his contract with us and later we can let him go.”

Ghana will face Egypt in Alexandra this month in a World Cup Qualifier, and many believes this game is a difficult clash for the Black

Stars but the former Hearts of Oak middleman thinks otherwise.

“Ghanaians should not panic, the Black Stars always prove when all hopes are lost and I believe they will do us proud in Alexandria.”

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu