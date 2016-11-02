Black Stars To Camp At Plush Radisson Blu Hotel in Alexandria

The Ghanaian contingent for the FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt on November 13 will lodge at the plush Radisson Blu Hotel off the sea coast of Alexandria.

A three member Ghanaian delegation who were sent to Egypt to inspect the venue and prepare the grounds for the Black Stars opted for the 5-star hotel which is just ten minutes drive from the Borg El Arab stadium.

The Ghana Football Association’s advance party was led by Black stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu alongside two members from the management and security committee to assess their venue for the second group E game of the 2018 world cup qualifiers.

Ghana are expected to arrive in Alexandria on November 11, two days before the crunch tie.

The Black stars are scheduled to play the Pharaohs of Egypt on November 13 2016 at the 86,000 capacity Borg El Arabi stadium in Alexandria.

Seven times AFCON winners, Egypt who won their first group game against Congo Brazzaville 2-1 away from home, will be seeking to continue with another win at their backyard and also revenge their 6-1 humiliation suffered at the hands of Ghana en route qualification for the 2014 world cup.

The Black Stars were scheduled to camp in Turkey before moving to Egypt, but the plan has changed and they will be based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and move to Alexandria to face the Pharaohs.