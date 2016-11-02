Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
We Can Conquer Egypt …Says Phil Ofosu-Ayeh 

By Daily Guide
Phil Ofosu-Ayeh 
Phil Ofosu-Ayeh 

Ghana right back Phil Ofosu-Ayeh has said in plain words that it will take excessive hunger for victory to return home from Alexandria unscathed.

The Eintracht Braunschweig man has returned in time after a knock and has since breathed life into his side's rear.

To the 25-year old versatile and stalwart defender in an interview from his Germany base, it will take extra effort on the part of the playing body to realise a good result in Egypt.

He admitted the enormity of the task but said “Egypt is beatable but it will take selflessness, determination and extra work to make impact in Egypt. I have peaked in performance and trusting for a call-up.”

“I am more determined and ready to go the extra mile for Ghana. We can't afford to drop a point in Egypt, it should be a must win and the battle starts from the mind, and I can say I am conditioned for the task ahead.”

The former VfR Aalen and MSV Duisburg right-back has helped his side Eintracht Braunschweig  who are now sitting on the summit  of the Bundesliga II table with 25 points.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

By: Bismark Omari Somuah
