2 November 2016

Egypt Name Squad To Face Ghana

By Daily Guide

Egypt coach Hector Cuper has named a 23-man squad for their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

The two heavyweights meet in a high-octane showdown at the Borg El-Arab Stadium in Alexandria on 13 November.

Argentine Cuper has kept faith with the same group of players who got Egypt’s campaign to a winning start over Congo in Brazzaville in October.

The squad is headed by Roma winger Mohamed Salah and Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

The Pharaohs, bidding to reach their first World Cup since 1990, lead the group with three points, two ahead of the Black Stars in second place.

Egyptian authorities have already announced that 75,000 fans will be allowed to attend the match on 13 November in Alexandria’s Borg El-Arab Stadium.

 Goalkeepers: Essam El-Hadary (Wadi Degla), Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly), Ahmed El-Shennawy (Zamalek)

Defenders: Ahmed Hegazy (Al Ahly), Ahmed Fathy (Al Ahly), Ahmed Dweidar (Zamalek), Ali Gabr (Zamalek), Hamada Tolba (Al Masry), Mohamed Abdel-Shafy (Ahli Jeddah), Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City), Omar Gaber (FC Basel)

Midfielders: Abdallah El-Said (Al Ahly), Momen Zakaria (Al Ahly), Ibrahim Salah (Zamalek), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Mostafa Fathy (Zamalek), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Mahmoud Hassan (Mouscron), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City), Mohamed Salah (AS Roma), Amr Warda (Panetolikos)

Forwards: Bassem Morsi (Zamalek), Ahmed Hassan Koka (SC Braga)

One's success,with determination becomes bigger than the mountains he/she can't see.
By: Akosua boakyewaa
