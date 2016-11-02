Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Nyantakyi  Explains Songo Suit

By Daily Guide
Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwasi Nyantakyi has revealed that his quest to clear his name stirred him to drag Patrick 'Countryman Songo' Osei Agyeman, Kofi Asare Brako(Abatay) and Multimedia Broadcasting  Limited to Court.

He said in an interview that the $2 million defamatory suit was to redeem his dented hard-earned image.

The FIFA executive council member is suing the duo stating that they (Songo and Abatay) have succeeded in dragging his name into the mud in a series of broadcasts.

“My image, character and my name have been rundown and driven into the mud and I have taken steps in court to redeem my image,” Nyantakyi told Starr Sports.

“I think it's a good opportunity for them to come to court and justify the allegations that they have made against me.”

“They have said that I am the head of a mafia group, I'm corrupt and I'm an armed robber and so on.”

 The case which was opened for hearing on Monday at the General Jurisdiction Court 2 was adjourned because the presiding judge failed to turn up.

