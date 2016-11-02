JE Sarpong tells Kevin-Prince Boateng to forget about Black Stars return

Veteran coach JE Sarpong has told Las Palmas ace Kevin-Prince Boateng to forget about another stint with the Black Stars.

The 29-year-old is serving an indefinite suspension from the Ghana Football Association after misbehaving at the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals.

He was thrown out of the team's hotel prior to their final Group H match against Portugal for insulting head coach Kwesi Appiah.

In a recent interview with CCTV Africa, Boateng said he would love to make a return but showed no remorse for his unruly behaviour.

His four goals in eight Spanish La Liga matches has enhanced his case but Sarpong said there is no way back for him.

''Kevin Prince Boateng stay where he is and play his football because Ghanaians do not condone indiscipline in the society,'' he told Joy FM.

''We don't want to revisit indiscipline in the camp, I think he is a good player but you can be a good player and if you don't have character the society doesn't like to accommodate such things.

''There is no need for him to be invited to the Black Stars, for now the door is shut completely.''

