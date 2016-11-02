Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Black Stars training camp ahead of Egypt game changed from Turkey to the United Arab Emirates

By MyJoyOnline

Ghana will no longer camp in Turkey ahead of their crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt on November 13.

The Black Stars will now assemble in the United Arab Emirates to prepare for the game which is a must win to keep the team's hopes of making a 4th successive World Cup appearance.

The players are expected to arrive in the Gulf on 07 November and train for four days before jetting in to Alexandria on 11 November for the game.

The hot weather conditions in Egypt was the reason the team changed the initial plan of camping in Turkey.

Head coach Avram Grant is yet to announce his list of invited players for the second Group E match.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu

