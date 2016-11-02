Boakye-Yiadom downplays concussion scare

Ghana and Latina striker Richmond Boakye Yaidom has disclosed that he is responding to treatment and is well on his way to recovery after suffering a concussion in a Serie B match against Citadella.

The incident occurred just 23 minutes into the match after he collided with an opponent.

The striker passed out on the pitch before he was picked up and taken to a nearby hospital by the emergency ambulance present at the stadium.

According to medical experts the striker suffered what is called “Trauma Cranico Commotivo” (temporary unconsciousness or confusion and other symptoms caused by a blow on the head).

Feeling well, nothing serious anymore! Out of intensive care! Thanks to God, @ascittadella73 @UsLatinaCalcio & all for the love & support! pic.twitter.com/dKt3pvYoKY

— R. Boakye-Yiadom (@Boakye_Yiadom9) November 1, 2016

–

By:Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com/Ghana