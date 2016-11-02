Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 2 November 2016 11:36 CET

Boakye-Yiadom downplays concussion scare

By CitiFMonline

Ghana and Latina striker Richmond Boakye Yaidom has disclosed that he is responding to treatment and is well on his way to recovery after suffering a concussion in a Serie B match against Citadella.

The incident occurred just 23 minutes into the match after he collided with an opponent.

The striker passed out on the pitch before he was picked up and taken to a nearby hospital by the emergency ambulance present at the stadium.

According to medical experts the striker suffered what is called “Trauma Cranico Commotivo” (temporary unconsciousness or confusion and other symptoms caused by a blow on the head).

Feeling well, nothing serious anymore! Out of intensive care! Thanks to God, @ascittadella73 @UsLatinaCalcio & all for the love & support! pic.twitter.com/dKt3pvYoKY

— R. Boakye-Yiadom (@Boakye_Yiadom9) November 1, 2016


By:Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Sports News

They are preaching about Education,schools and Hospitals but they are building Prisons.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img