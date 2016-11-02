FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier: Black Stars to assemble in Dubai on 07 November for Egypt

The Black Stars have planned to camp in Dubai for their crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Egypt.

According to multiple reports, the Ghana Football Association has concluded arrangements for the selected players to gather in the United Arab Emirates.

GHANASoccernet.com understands that players will assemble in the Gulf city on 07 November and train for four days before jetting in to Alexandria on 11 November.

The hot weather condition is expected to help the players acclimatize for the task ahead.

Head coach Avram Grant is yet to announce his list of invited players for the second Group E match.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com