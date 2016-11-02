Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
2 November 2016

Asante Kotoko confident of defending GHALCA G6 title

Asante kotoko spokesperson Kweku Ahenkora is confident the club will successfully defend GHALCA G6 title they won last year.

Kotoko won the maiden edition last year - beating Ashanti Gold in the final and Ahenkora has vowed the defending champions will win it for the second time in a row.

The Porcupines have been drawn in Group A alongside League champions WA All Stars and MTN FA Cup Bechem United.

The tournament will kick start on November 13.
''No disrespect to the teams who have laid claims of winning the competition. But I believe if there is any other club in Ghana that should boast of winning any pre-season competition then it is Kotoko. It's ours for the taken''

