MND Jawula wants suspended duo Boateng, Muntari forgiven, urges return into Black Stars



Ex-Ghana FA boss MND Jawula wants suspended duo Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari pardoned, bizarrely urging them to earn a recall into the team following the Black Stars shaky start in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

The West Africans appear to be pressing the panic button after drawing 0-0 with Uganda in a 2018 World Cup qualifier at home two weeks ago.

Boateng, who is currently on the books of Las Palmas as well as free agent Muntari have been suspended indefinitely from the Black Stars for the past two years.

Muntari was frozen out of the team for 'an unprovoked physical attack' on an FA executive committee member Moses Armah during a meeting to resolve a possible player mutiny over World Cup bonus payments.

Boateng was dropped from the squad because of "vulgar verbal insults targeted at former coach Kwesi Appiah"

Muntari, 32, finally apologised for his actions , two years after the incident led to his dismissal from the Black Stars and disgrace to the country with Boateng insisting he did nothing wrong in Brazil and alleges he was persecuted by Ghana FA officials.

And former Ghana FA chief MND Jawula insists the country must put the disgraceful chapter behind and recall the controversial duo.

"If you look at our performance against Uganda, there is a lot of concern about the state of our national team," he told Accra-based Starr FM

"For both Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari, the time has come when they should really be called-up.

"Because whatever has happen, has happened in the past. We should forgive everybody and move ahead."

The latest call from the traditional ruler, who is a member of CAF's Organising Committee for Inter-clubs competition, will split heads in the West African nation.

Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) president Kwabena Yeboah, has kicked against return of the in-form Las Palmas midfielder, claiming he is an opportunist

The Black Stars will travel to Alexandria on November 13 where they battle Egypt in a highly anticipated clash at the Borg El Arab stadium.

The four-time African champions are desperate to put their campaign back on track after picking just a point against Uganda at home two weeks ago.

By Patrick Akoto



