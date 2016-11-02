FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier: Ghana budget US$ 600,000 on preparations for Egypt clash

Ghana's preparations for this month's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Egypt will cost US$ 600,000, GHANASoccernet.com understands.

The Black Stars are expected to travel to Dubai, United Arab Emirates for a four-day camping exercise in the Gulf.

Avram Grant and his boys will enjoy the warm weather conditions similar to that of Alexandria, venue for the match.

GHANASoccernet.com can confirm that players will assemble on 07 November in the Gulf country and fly straight to Alexandria via a chartered flight two days to the 13 Novemver match.

Ghana are playing catching up in Group E after drawing 0-0 at home in their opener to Uganda while Egypt beat Congo 2-1 in Brazzaville to go top.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com