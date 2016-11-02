GHALCA Chief Cudjoe Fianoo lauds corporation from clubs involved in G6 despite troubles

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Chairman Cudjoe Fianoo is very impressed with the corporation from clubs involved in the mini G6 competition despite having postpone the tournament couple of times.

The tournament was officially launched on Tuesday with all six clubs having a representative present at the Baba Yara stadium.

League champions All Stars, MTN FA Cup winners Bechem United and defending champions Kotoko were drawn in Group A with Hearts of Oak, Aduana Stars and Medeama going to Group B.

''There has been a lot of stories out there as to whether we are playing Top 4 or G6 but I confirm to you that we are playing G6''

''Due to arranegement we have made with broadcast holders of the competition, all 10 matches will be telecast live''

''Let me take this opportunity to thank all the clubs for their continuous support and as far as am concern all clubs will take part''

''We will be starting in Sunyani on the 12th of November''

The tournament will kick start on November 13.



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com