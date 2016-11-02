Austria Lustenau hat-trick hero Raphael Dwamena confident of scoring more goals

Austria Lustenau's Ghanaian goal-machine Raphael Dwamena is not carried away by his superior scoring form and remains confident of scoring more goals.

The 21-year-old prolific forward increased his season's tally to 11 league goals after netting a treble and assisting a goal to help Lustenau defeat his former employers Liefering 5-3.

The former Red Bull Salzburg prodigy has been involved in more goals than any other player in the Austrian second-tier this season after scoring 13 times and providing four assists.

The swashbuckling forward, who scores goals with sheer bravado, says he does not plan to lift his feet off the gear.

"I want to continue scoring more goals. I work hard and practice at training but God is important to me. He's the reason behind everything I do," he told Ghanasoccernet.

The striker left Liefering before the start of the season to join Austria Lustenau and has maintained a decent scoring form.

