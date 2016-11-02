The Mourinho Collection: Jose Mourinho donates £16,000 watch at Man United's Unicef dinner

Jose Mourinho and his Manchester United players put their on-field struggles firmly behind them as they attended a gala dinner for UNICEF at Old Trafford on Monday night and raised £215,000 for the charity.

Mourinho raised £30,000 for the cause alone by auctioning a collection of his personal effects including a signed, worn adidas hoodie, training top and the scarf he held aloft when unveiled as United manager back in the summer.

And at the last minute, Mourinho threw in his £16,000 watch as well.

