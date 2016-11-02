Hearts and Kotoko drawn apart for GHALCA G6 tournament

Giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have been drawn apart for the second edition of the GHALCA G6 tournament this month.

Defending champions head Group A which also includes league champions Wa All Stars and Bechem United, FA Cup winners.

In Group B, Hearts of Oak will face Aduana Stars and Medeama.

The tournament was launched on Tuesday night at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Group A: Kotoko, Wa All Stars, Bechem

Group B: Hearts of Oak, Medeama, Aduana

Fixtures/ Day 1

13 Nov

Aduana vs Hearts- Sunyani

Kotoko vs Bechem- Ksi

Day 2

Bechem vs All Stars- Sunyani

Hearts vs Medeama-Ksi

Day 3

Kotoko vs Wa All Stars

Medeama vs Aduana



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com