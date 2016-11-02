Hearts and Kotoko drawn apart for GHALCA G6 tournament
Giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have been drawn apart for the second edition of the GHALCA G6 tournament this month.
Defending champions head Group A which also includes league champions Wa All Stars and Bechem United, FA Cup winners.
In Group B, Hearts of Oak will face Aduana Stars and Medeama.
The tournament was launched on Tuesday night at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.
Group A: Kotoko, Wa All Stars, Bechem
Group B: Hearts of Oak, Medeama, Aduana
Fixtures/ Day 1
13 Nov
Aduana vs Hearts- Sunyani
Kotoko vs Bechem- Ksi
Day 2
Bechem vs All Stars- Sunyani
Hearts vs Medeama-Ksi
Day 3
Kotoko vs Wa All Stars
Medeama vs Aduana
