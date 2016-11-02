Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 2 November 2016 08:25 CET

Hearts and Kotoko drawn apart for GHALCA G6 tournament

Giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have been drawn apart for the second edition of the GHALCA G6 tournament this month.

Defending champions head Group A which also includes league champions Wa All Stars and Bechem United, FA Cup winners.

In Group B, Hearts of Oak will face Aduana Stars and Medeama.

The tournament was launched on Tuesday night at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Group A: Kotoko, Wa All Stars, Bechem
Group B: Hearts of Oak, Medeama, Aduana
Fixtures/ Day 1
13 Nov
Aduana vs Hearts- Sunyani
Kotoko vs Bechem- Ksi
Day 2
Bechem  vs All Stars- Sunyani
Hearts vs Medeama-Ksi
Day 3
Kotoko vs Wa All Stars
Medeama  vs Aduana

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

HUMAN RIGHTS OR NO HUMAN RIGHTS TRADITION IS TRADITION.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img