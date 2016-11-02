Samuel Tetteh: Black Stars attacker scores consolation in Leifering defeat

Ghanaian striker, Samuel Tetteh got a face-saving goal for Liefering when they suffered 3-5 against Austria Lustenau in the Austrian second-tier league on Tuesday.

The former WAFA attacker reduced the deficit for his side in the 73rd minute at a time they were trailing 4-2.

Samuel Tetteh's compatriot bagged Raphael Dwamena bagged a hat-trick for Austria Lustenau.

Former Black Satellites goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was unused by the visitors.

Tetteh's goal was his ninth of the season as a loanee from Red Bull Salzburg.

