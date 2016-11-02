Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 2 November 2016 00:10 CET

Samuel Tetteh: Black Stars attacker scores consolation in Leifering defeat

Ghanaian striker, Samuel Tetteh got a face-saving goal for Liefering when they suffered 3-5 against Austria Lustenau in the Austrian second-tier league on Tuesday. 

The former WAFA attacker reduced the deficit for his side in the 73rd minute at a time they were trailing 4-2.

Samuel Tetteh's compatriot bagged Raphael Dwamena bagged a hat-trick for Austria Lustenau.

Former Black Satellites goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was unused by the visitors.

Tetteh's goal was his ninth of the season as a loanee from Red Bull Salzburg.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

the best we can do to humanity is to push ourselves to the limits. after all the cementary needs no talents
By: nyarko asiamah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img