Raphael Dwamena: Ghanaian striker bags hat-trick against Samuel Tetteh's side

Ghanaian striker, Raphael Dwamena bagged a hat-trick to propel Austria Lustenau to a 3-5 away victory against Liefering in the Austrian second-tier league on Tuesday evening.

The 21-year-old, who has a penchant for scoring goals scored in the 5th, 23rd and crowned the day with the last goal of the game.

His fellow countryman Samuel Tetteh in this same game pulled one back for Liefering but it couldn't save from a defeat at home.

Another Ghanaian Lawrence Ati-Zigi, who was the goalkeeper of the Black Satellites team that played in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in was unused by the visitors. Samuel Tetteh was his teammate in that team

