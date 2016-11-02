Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Hearts, Kotoko drawn apart in G6 tournament

By MyJoyOnline

Ghana’s two traditional giants, Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have been drawn apart in the upcoming GHALCA G6 tournament scheduled to start in a fortnight's time.

The tournament is a traditional preseason aimed at preparing the clubs ahead of the new season.

Below are the groupings and venues
Group A
Kotoko
Wa All Stars
Bechem United
Group B
Hearts of Oak
Medeama SC
Aduana Stars
Fixtures for Match day 1
Aduana Stars vs Hearts of Oak Venue: Sunyani
Asante Kotoko vs Bechem United Venue: Kumasi
Fixtures for Match Day 2
Bechem United vs Wa All Stars Venue: Sunyani
Hearts of Oak vs Medeama SC Venue: Kumasi
Fixtures for Match Day 3
Asante Kotoko vs Wa All Stars
Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

A CHANGE OF FORTUNE CAN MAKE THE STRONGERST MAN NEED A WEAKER MANÂ´S HELP.
By: K.OWARE - Hamburg
