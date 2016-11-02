Hearts, Kotoko drawn apart in G6 tournament

Ghana’s two traditional giants, Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have been drawn apart in the upcoming GHALCA G6 tournament scheduled to start in a fortnight's time.

The tournament is a traditional preseason aimed at preparing the clubs ahead of the new season.

Below are the groupings and venues

Group A

Kotoko

Wa All Stars

Bechem United

Group B

Hearts of Oak

Medeama SC

Aduana Stars

Fixtures for Match day 1

Aduana Stars vs Hearts of Oak Venue: Sunyani

Asante Kotoko vs Bechem United Venue: Kumasi

Fixtures for Match Day 2

Bechem United vs Wa All Stars Venue: Sunyani

Hearts of Oak vs Medeama SC Venue: Kumasi

Fixtures for Match Day 3

Asante Kotoko vs Wa All Stars

