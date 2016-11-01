Bayern book berth in last 16 of Champions League

Two goals from Robert Lewandowski allowed Bayern Munich to make sure of progress to the knockout phase of the Champions League as they came from a goal down to beat PSV Eindhoven 2-1 away on Tuesday in their Group D clash at the Philips Stadium.

Lewandowski twice struck the woodwork before equalising from the penalty spot and then steering home a superb 73rd-minute winner as Bayern advanced to nine points, second in the group standings with two rounds to play.

Atletico Madrid top the standings on 12 points with Russian club Rostov and PSV both on one point from four matches.

The Polish international turned home a square ball from David Alaba for the winner, showing a deft touch and superb skill to steer the ball into the net. Alaba had made a defence-splitting run to set up the chance.

Lewandowski had tucked away Bayern's first goal after 34 minutes from the penalty spot after a handball by PSV midfielder Andres Guardado.

The home side, who needed to win to keep alive slim hopes of repeating last year's feat of reaching the last 16, were controversially ahead after 14 minutes.

Television replays showed defender Santiago Arias to be offside as he reacted quickest to Manfred Neuer's parry from a Davy Proper close-in header.

But the linesman's flag stayed down to the delight of the home fans, hoping their side would be able to turn the tables on a Bayern team who easily beat PSV 4-1 in Munich a fortnight ago.

There were frequent reminders of the class of the Germans, starting as early as the opening two minutes when Thomas Muller's header went narrowly wide.

Lewandowski hit the crossbar with a header in the fourth minute and struck the woodwork again on the half hour and again in the final five minutes, turning the PSV defence with a swivel move reminiscent of the Dutch great Denis Bergkamp.

PSV will now set their sights on the Europa League but will need to beat Rostov to third place in the group.