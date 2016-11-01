Four Ghanaians could play in the Champions League this week

European football's top tournament, the Champions League, returns this week with a number of eagerly anticipated fixtures.

Looking across the respective squads, four Ghanaian players are in consideration to feature in the pinnacle of club football.

Leicester City need a win in Denmark against FC Copenhagen to defy Champions League predictions and confirm their place in the knockout phases - with two players from Ghana potentially set to play a role in their chances.

Daniel Amartey could feature against his former employers, having moved from the Danish outfit to the Premier League side in January.

The 21-year-old is one of the rising stars of African football and has played a role in the Foxes' attempts to try and fill the void left by N'Golo Kante, who moved to Chelsea over the summer.

His Leicester team-mate Jeffrey Schlupp is also in consideration for a starting berth in Claudio Ranieri's XI and continues to be an important man for the English champions.

The 23-year-old is a youth product of the King Power Stadium side and has made over 120 appearances for the English team since making his first-team debut back in 2010.

In all likelihood, the duo could be on the bench for the clash in Denmark but both are in with a chance of featuring.

In Group D, Atletico Madrid take on Russian side Rostov at the Vicente Calderon, with Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey in consideration to play a part in the clash.

The gifted playmaker has thrived back in the Spanish capital following a loan stint with Almeria in 2014-15 but has extreme competition for places in Diego Simeone's side.

Partey has only played 17 minutes of La Liga action so far in 2016-17 in a solitary appearance from the bench and was an unused substitute in Atletico's 4-2 win over Malaga at the weekend.

The likes of club captain Gabi, Koke and Saul Niguez will most likely start the game instead of the African enforcer, but the 23-year-old has a chance of potentially featuring in the second half.

Finally, Kwadwo Asamoah is in with a chance to feature for Juventus on Wednesday night in their home clash with French side Lyon.

The former Udinese man has recently returned from injury and came off the bench in the 4-1 win over Sampdoria last week but did not feature in the victory over Napoli at the weekend.

The versatile 27-year-old remains an important member of Max Allegri's team but his ideal role in the starting XI is not crystal clear.

