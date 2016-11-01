Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 1 November 2016 23:25 CET

English-born Ghanaian starlet Eddie Nketiah unused in Arsenal stalemate in UEFA Youth League

English-born Ghanaian teen Edward Nketiah was unused by Arsenal U19 in their 1-1 draw with Bulgarian outfit Ludogorets U19 in the UEFA Youth League on Tuesday.

The talented 17-year-old attacker watched from the dug-out at the Stadion Georgi Asparuhov as coach Andries Jonker limited him to the bench.

Nketiah recently signed a contract extension at Arsenal.

While he was warming the bench, his Ghanaian compatriot Jordi Osei-Tutu could not make the Arsenal squad for the game.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

TIME THAT IS NOT PERCEIVED WITH YOUR HEART IS LOST
By: akoaso-HH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img