English-born Ghanaian starlet Eddie Nketiah unused in Arsenal stalemate in UEFA Youth League

English-born Ghanaian teen Edward Nketiah was unused by Arsenal U19 in their 1-1 draw with Bulgarian outfit Ludogorets U19 in the UEFA Youth League on Tuesday.

The talented 17-year-old attacker watched from the dug-out at the Stadion Georgi Asparuhov as coach Andries Jonker limited him to the bench.

Nketiah recently signed a contract extension at Arsenal.

While he was warming the bench, his Ghanaian compatriot Jordi Osei-Tutu could not make the Arsenal squad for the game.

