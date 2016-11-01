Orlando Pirates duo Edwin Gyimah and Bernard Morrison suffer heavy 6-1 defeat

Ghanaian duo Edwin Gyimah and Bernard Morrison suffered a crushing 6-1 defeat with Orlando Pirates against SuperSport United on Tuesday in the Absa Premiership.

Gyimah played the entire duration at the Mbombela Stadium while Morrison came off the bench in the 57th minute to replace Gift Motupa.

Pirates led 1-0 at the break through Tendai Ndoro but SuperSport turned on the demolition machine in the second half.

It was the joint heaviest defeat ever for the Buccaneers after losing by the same same scoreline to Mamelodi Sundowns in the BP Top 8 in 1990.

