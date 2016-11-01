Manchester Utd manager Mourinho charged with misconduct

London, Nov. 1, (GNA/dpa) - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was charged with misconduct by the Football Association for his behaviour during his side's 0-0 draw with Burnley on Saturday.

In a statement on its website, the FA said on Tuesday: "It is alleged that in or around the tunnel area at half-time he used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official."

The 53-year-old Mourinho was moved to a place in the directors' box for the second half.

United are eighth in the Premier League, eight points behind Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool at the top.

