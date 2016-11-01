Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Swashbuckling Ghanaian forward Raphael Dwamena hits TREBLE to down former employers Liefering in Austria

On-fire Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena underlined himself as a prolific goal-machine by striking a treble for Austria Lustenau to help them defeat his former club Liefering 5-3 in the Austrian second-tier league on Tuesday evening.

Dwamena, currently the top-scorer abroad among Ghanaian players abroad, has now netted 11 league goals and 13 in all competitions for Lustenau.

The 21-year-old returned to the Das.Goldberg Stadion Grodig and raced his side into a 5th minute lead after embarrassing the hosts defence with his superior aerial ability.

The former Red Bull Salzburg player doubled the advantage in the 23rd minute to stun the watching home fans who saw the youngster enjoy limited playing time last season.

Liefering cut down the deficit to 2-1 but the on-fire striker assisted yet another goal to restore the 2-goal advantage.

Ilkay DurmuÅŸ netted again to cushion the scoring before Dwamena emerged with yet another strike to nail the coffin of the home fans.

His former Ghanaian compatriot at Liefering Lawrence Ati-Zigi was unused as he warmed the bench for the entire duration of the game.

However attacker Samuel Tettteh struck another consolation goal for the home side.

By El Akyereko
