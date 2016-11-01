Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Black Stars attacker Samuel Tetteh grabs consolation goal for Liefering in home loss in Austrian second-tier

Ghana international Samuel Tetteh netted one of the face-saving goal for Liefering in their 5-3 loss against Austria Lustenau in the Austrian second-tier league on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old scored in the 78th minute and was booked in the 90th minute as his side suffered their biggest loss of the season.

With his Ghanaian compatriot Raphael Dwamena netting a hat-trick on the evening the former West Africa Football Academy graduate was on hand to register his 9th league goal of the season.

Tetteh was impressive on the flanks but his side succumbed to their first home loss of the season.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was unused by the losers.

