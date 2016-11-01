Court restrains Angel FM, Silver FM, two others over EPL broadcasting rights

The Commercial Division of the High Court in Kumasi has granted an interim injunction to restrain four media organizations from broadcasting the English Premier League and related football competitions on their networks.

They include Angel Broadcasting Services Limited, operator of Angel FM and Angel TV as well as First Eye Company Limited, owner of Boss FM.

The others are Nana Akosua Oforiwaa and Company, which runs Sikka FM and Silvercrest Investment Limited, operators of Silver FM.

The order, granted by Mrs Angelina Mensah-Homiah’s court follows an ex-parte motion jointly filed by Omni Media Limited and Multimedia Group Limited, who own broadcast rights on the competitions organized by the English Football Association.

The motion sought an order to restrain the respondent station from continued breach of broadcast rights on the competitions in reference.

A certified copy of the injunction restrains the respondents in any way from ‘’breaching, taking advantage of and using for their benefit; the exclusives Audio/Radio rights of Plaintiffs to distribute or broadcast the contents of the English Premier League (EPL), The Football Association Community Shield Cup (FA matches) and the English Football League Cup (EFL Cup) competitions or the 2016/2017 English Premier League Season for a period of ten days.’’

They are also restrained from ‘’directly or indirectly running or allowing the running of, live or any other commentary, commercials and advertisement on live matches played in the English Premier League (EPL), the Football Association Community Shield Cup matches and the English Football League Cup (EFL Cup)competitions for the 2016/ 2017 English Premier League Season on their respective radio stations,” the injunction said.