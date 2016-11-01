Ali Royal Surf & Soccer Foundation To Be Launched At Cape Coast

The Ali Royal Surf & Soccer Foundation will be launched at the Ebubonku Community Park (Bonkus Park), near the Cape Coast Poly Technic on Saturday November 5, 2016.

According to Ali Yakubu, Founder and Programmes Director of the Foundation, the main aim and objective is to promote and develop sports, especially where the youth and kids of the Central Region have a relative advantage.

He said the people of Cape Coast and its surrounding areas are much interested in football and swimming, so they decided to establish the Foundation to support the community and educational institutions in the development and promotion of surfing and football.

He noted that sport is a tool for development and with the abundant talents in the Central Region, as well as the best secondary schools in the region ready to contribute to the success of the programme, they want to take advantage to produce disciplined sportsmen and women for the nation.

Ali Yakubu said the media has supported them since the initial stages of the Foundation till now that is has become popular and will be launched.

He said the Ali Royal Surf & Soccer Foundation welcomes relationship with international clubs and agencies.

“We want to teach our kids how to swim and surf, after playing football” he said.

“We know the advantages of sports and we are starting in a small way to grow bigger” he added.

Some of the special guests invited for the launch are Mr. Joseph Kingsley Kaye, the Board Chairman of Ali Royal Surf & Soccer Foundation, Abdul Quduus Tahir,

Owusu Boaheng of Asafo FM, Raphael Acquah, Accountant at Play Soccer Ghanaand Coach Francis Oti Akenteng, Technical Director of the GFA.

Mr. K. Abaidu Wilson, Central Region Sports Development Officer is expected to launch the Foundation.

Some activities lined up to grace the occasion is a Grassroot Development football match involving Under 12 and Under 19year old players and exhibitions on pitch reading and surfing.