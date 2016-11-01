Senior Law Lecturer Moses Foe Amoaning has called on the Black Stars to do whatever they can to qualify for the next World Cup.

“Brother Foe” as he is popularly known in the Ghanaian Media and a member of the Dzemefe Commission that was set up to investigate Ghana’s participation at the last World Cup in Brazil said the World cup has become a regular feature after Ghana’s three times participation and the benefits is has brought the nation.

According to the lawyer and veteran sports presenter, Ghana must go into the crucial match against Egypt with the winning mentality and not fear the crowd of the Egyptians and as experience as the Black Stars are as well as the return to fitness of some top players should inspire the Black Stars to get a good result in Alexandria.

“We need a win or draw to qualify to the Russia 2018 World Cup. It’s a must, that Ghana must be at the World Cup” he said.

He explained that every Ghanaian sports lover must rally behind the red, yellow and green flag of Ghana and support the Black Stars to achieve a positive result.

Moses Foe Amoaning who is also former presenter of the Legendary Fights, a popular Boxing Show on TV and President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) said Ghana Sports is on the rise and the Black Stars and the boxers must push the rise.

He said it would be disastrous if the Black Stars does not get a good result in Alexandria and want every Ghanaian to pray with the top pastors, prophets and “mallams” and Chief Imam leading the prayers to qualify Ghana to the next FIFA World Cup.

He stressed that even if praying with the River Nile will get Ghana the results, it should be done.

The ex GBA President commended the recent displays by Richard Commey, Isaac Dogboe, Joseph Agbeko to prove that Ghana Boxing is not dead. He was optimistic that Duke Micah and Emmanuel Tagoe are going to win their upcoming Commonwealth and IBO world title fights.