Accra Hearts of Oak is not in crisis says the Public Relations Officer Kwame Opare Addo.

But following the resignation of coach Yaw Preko, a former international star and ex player of the club, many followers and supporters of the team say the club is in real crisis, and the PRO is just doing his work, not to tarnish the image of the club.

Joojo Ephson, journalist, and football researcher as well as analyst who features regularly on Asempa FM believes Hearts are not in their best moments before the start of the new season with players being owed over five months. He said Hearts is in a crisis that must be solved by putting in the right people to manage the club.

Hearts of Oak have not begun their pre-season training because there is no field to play on, and new players being recruited without the knowledge of Yaw Preko, who felt he was disrespected, so honourably resigned.

Ephson wondered why and how the Pobiman Project should be wasted while Accra Hearts of Oak train on hired fields.

Some fans of Accra Hearts of Oak are not happy by the way the club sack or treat old players of the club. The examples are many on old players who left the club like Mohammed Polo, Douglas Tagoe, Jacob Nettey, Sam Johnson, Ben Adjei and goal keepers trainer Dan Tetevi.

On the management, Ephson and many supporters are not in favour of the style of Vincent Sowah Odotei who heads the management committee that has managed the exit of Gerald Ankrah and Joe Addo as well as the popular Japanese trainer, Kenechi whose presence pulled crowds to the stadium to watch Hearts matches.

Hearts of Oak led the previous season’s league and many though they could win but mismanagement of affairs in the Phobian camp caused the once African champions and first club to win the league to place third, with Wa All Stars taking the lead, followed by Aduana Stars.

Hearts settled for third, which to some management members is better than last season, and the fans are not happy since they need a good start to make amends. For the past seven years, the Phobians have not won a major trophy like the league or FA Cup.