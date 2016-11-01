Bundesliga: Robben relishing Eindhoven return with Bayern

Arjen Robben is relishing his return to PSV Eindhoven, 14 years after his Champions League debut, with Bayern Munich hunting a win to take them closer to the knock-out stages.

Eindhoven host Bayern at PSV's Philips Stadium on Tuesday.

Robben, 32, was outstanding in Bayern's 3-1 win at Augsburg on Saturday as he netted and provided both assists for Robert Lewandowski's goals in a win which kept the Bavarian giants two points clear in Germany's top flight.

Robben joined Eindhoven as an 18-year-old, scoring 21 goals in 75 games for PSV, for whom he made his Champions League debut in October 2002.

Now, after 90 Champions League games and 14 years, which has seen him also play for Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern, Robben will make his first return to Holland for a European game.

"It's going to be the first time since I started playing abroad that I will be playing a Champions League game in Holland, and then against my former club," said the Dutch winger.

"I will simply enjoy the evening in Eindhoven and hopefully we'll play well.

"We simply have to win and we still want to be first in the group."

Pleasantries aside, Bayern will be all business and are eager to complete the double having beaten Eindhoven 4-1 in Munich a fortnight ago.

Arjen Robben was outstanding in Bayern's 3-1 win at Augsburg on October 29, 2016 as he netted and provided both assists (AFP/File)

