1 November 2016

Albert Adomah: Ghanaian winger suffers a horrible injury

Ghanaian winger, Albert Adomah was hit by an injury when Aston Villa settled for a 1-1 draw with Birmingham City over the weekend.

The 28-year-old who was handed a starting role against Birmingham was replaced in the 26th minute, after got hurt.

Steve Bruce, the manager of Aston Villa has confirmed his injury describing it "as a horrible dead leg"

It is feared that he might be sidelined for several weeks looking at the extent  of his injury, but the duration is yet to be announced by the club.

