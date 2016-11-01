Ghanaian wideman Elvis Manu on target for Hove Albion U23 in Norwich stalemate



Ghanaian winger Elvis Manu was on target for Brighton & Hove Albion developmental squad in their 1-1 draw with Norwich on Monday night.

The 23-year-old struck from a precise low cross delivered by George Cox after March and Jesse Starkey had set Albion moving from midway inside their own half.

The former Feyenoord attacker is working his way into the senior team and maybe may have done his hit quest some good with a fine showing against Norwich.

The Ghanaian has struggled for regular playing time since he joined from the Dutch side.

He will be hoping for a recall into the senior team ahead of the clash against Bristol City on Saturday.

