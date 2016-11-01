Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 1 November 2016 15:10 CET

Ghanaian wideman Elvis Manu on target for Hove Albion U23 in Norwich stalemate


Ghanaian winger Elvis Manu was on target for Brighton & Hove Albion developmental squad in their 1-1 draw with Norwich on Monday night.

The 23-year-old struck from a precise low cross delivered by George Cox after March and Jesse Starkey had set Albion moving from midway inside their own half.

The former Feyenoord attacker is working his way into the senior team and maybe may have done his hit quest some good with a fine showing against Norwich.

The Ghanaian has struggled for regular playing time since he joined from the Dutch side.

He will be hoping for a recall into the senior team ahead of the clash against Bristol City on Saturday.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

A president's orders are taken serious only when he himself respects his words
By: Adwoa Ayamba
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img