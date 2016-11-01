Ghana U20 star Yaw Yeboah among five best dribblers in Dutch Eredivise

Ghana U20 star Yaw Yeboah is the 5th best dribbler in the ongoing Dutch Eredivise according to Opta Sports.

Yaw, 19, who is on loan from English Premier League Manchester City has a success rate of 3.12 after 40+ players were analysed.

The swift attacking winger has been very impressive for FC Twente in the Eredivise as he has scored two goals and assisted five.

Yaw Yeboah keeps rising following his impressive showing for Ghana at the 2015 African Youth Championship where he was adjudged as the Most Valuable Player and at the 2015 FIFA U20 World Cup in New Zealand.

The FC Twente winger was recently invited by Black Stars head coach Avram Grant when Ghana played the last group game of the 2017 Afcon qualifier with Rwanda.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

