Great Olympics snare Roberto FC starlet Safian Sani

Ghana Premier League returnees Great Olympics have completed the signing of Roberto FC promising star Safian Sani, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The youngster had a flourishing campaign in his first season in the GN Bank Division One League which caught the eyes of many other clubs but he has joined the Wonder Club.

The deal was announced in the early hours of Tuesday, 01 November, 2016.

But GHANASoccernet.com is unavailable to confirm the terms of the deal and duration of the contract.

By Nuhu Adams



