Beach Soccer 2017: Nigeria FA vice-president Akinwunmi vows to nation will edge Ghana to qualify for World Cup



Nigeria FA vice-president Seyi Akinwunmi is confident his country will secure Africa's sole ticket to the 2017 Beach Soccer World Cup after drawing rivals Ghana as well as Egypt and Cote D'voire.

The Nigerians will play their West African opponents Ghana and Cote D'voire as well as North African giants Egypt in group A.

Akinwunmi, who is the 1st Vice-President of the Nigeria Football Federa-tion (NFF) said the objective was to ensure that the Nigerian side emerge champions and qualify automatically for the 2017 Beach Soccer World Cup in Bahamas.

According to the NFF top official, 'we are committed to hosting the best -ever CAF Beach Soccer Championship. Our tenor is on putting up a world -class event, and we believe that with the support we have received and still receiving from the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, the NFF, the Lagos State Government, we will deliver," he told the Nigerian Vanguard.

'We are very grateful to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for his decision to support the event. Nigeria 2016 will be a show -stopper. The annual COPA Lagos Invitational Tournament, which has been on for the past five years, has shown us how interesting and how much fun beach soccer can be.'

The competition takes place between December 13-18 at the Eko Atlantic City, Lagos State.

