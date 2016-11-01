Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 1 November 2016 13:40 CET

Beach Soccer 2017: Nigeria FA vice-president Akinwunmi vows to nation will edge Ghana to qualify for World Cup


Nigeria FA vice-president Seyi Akinwunmi is confident his country will secure Africa's sole ticket to the 2017 Beach Soccer World Cup after drawing rivals Ghana as well as Egypt and Cote D'voire.

The Nigerians will play their West African opponents Ghana and Cote D'voire as well as North African giants Egypt in group A.

Akinwunmi, who is the 1st Vice-President of the Nigeria Football Federa-tion (NFF) said the objective was to ensure that the Nigerian side  emerge champions and qualify automatically for the 2017  Beach Soccer World Cup in Bahamas.

According to the NFF top official, 'we are committed to hosting the best -ever CAF Beach Soccer Championship. Our tenor is on putting up a world -class event, and we believe that with the support we have received and still receiving from the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, the NFF, the Lagos State Government, we will deliver," he told the Nigerian Vanguard.

'We are very grateful to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for his decision to support the event. Nigeria 2016 will be a show -stopper. The annual COPA Lagos Invitational Tournament, which has been on for the past five years, has shown us how interesting and how much fun beach soccer can be.'

The competition takes place between December 13-18 at the Eko Atlantic City, Lagos State.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

If you do not know death, why not take a cue from sleep?
By: Mike Juliet, Accra
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img