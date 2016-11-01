Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 1 November 2016 13:06 CET

Bechem United sign eleven players ahead of new season

By MyJoyOnline

Bechem United have stated their intentions of participating well in next seasons Ghana Premier league as well as the continental campaign by signing eleven new players.

The MTN FA Cup champions, who are currently in pre-season, are eager to make a positive impact in Africa, hence their quest of augmenting the squad.

The players who were recruited from both the Division one league and the Premier League are expected to fortify the team ahead of a tough continental campaign.

Below is a list of the players that Bechem United have signed so far:

Ahmed Toure [free agent] Sadiq Abubakar [Berekum Chelsea] Akoto Danso [Okwahu United] Stephen Tetteh [formerly of Hearts], Daniel Argyin [Hasaccas], Moro Salifu [Medeama], Mike Ansah [[Proud United], Richard Amoah [Proud United] Ibrahim Alhassan [New Edubiase], Sampson Adu [Karela fc], and Haruna Issah [Unicom FC]’’.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

By: DR AGYEI TAKYI
